Mainstream bitcoin adoption maybe just six months away - Mike Novogratz

The former Fortress Investment macro hedge fund manager has gone all-in on cryptocurrencies since his "retirement" a couple of years back.

A big turning point could be coming in as soon as six months, he speculates, when a large financial firm begins to offer crypto products.

“When it’s that easy, the price of bitcoin or ethereum is going to go much higher," he said yesterday at a Reuters forum. "The institutionalization of this space is coming. It’s coming pretty quick."

Novo said he added $15M-$20M to his bitcoin stake amid this weekend's plunge.

His biggest mistake this year? Not buying more bitcoin and ether on the dips.

Bitcoin is up 1% today to $6,598.

