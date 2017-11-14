General Mills back full-year guidance

General Mills (GIS +1.5% ) reaffirms its key financial targets for FY18 ahead of today's presentation at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

The company expects organic sales to decline between 1% and 2%. Total segment operating profit in constant currency is expected to range between flat and up 1%. Operating profit margin is expected to increase over year-ago levels. FY18 EPS is expected to increase between 1% and 2% in constant currency.

"We feel good about the progress we are making across many of our key products and geographies," says General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening.

Management is due to give its full talk this afternoon about 3:00 ET.

Source: Press Release