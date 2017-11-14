Sea Limited +1.9% as analysts praise SE Asia opportunities

ADRs of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) are up 1.9% after a rack of analyst initiations comes in mostly on the Buy side, generally seeing a chance for exposure to growth markets in southeast Asia backed by shareholder Tencent.

Goldman Sachs has the highest price target at $22, implying 47% upside. The company's the key beneficiary of regional growth in its key markets of gaming, e-commerce and payments, Goldman says.

Cowen has started at Outperform with a price target of $18; it says the company is working in an environment of positive demographic and secular trends in its region.

Morgan Stanley is more cautious with a start at Equal Weight and a $16 target; while Tencent's backing gives Sea a strong edge in online gaming, it says, the e-commerce business is a drag with losses. (h/t Bloomberg)