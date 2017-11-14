After adding U.S. assets, Total CEO would review Iran deal if sanctions arise

Total (TOT -0.6% ) would need to review its South Pars gas project in Iran if the U.S. decides to impose sanctions, given the company’s assets in the U.S. market, CEO Patrick Pouyanne tells CNN.

"If there is a sanctions regime [on Iran], we have to look at it carefully," Pouyanne says. "We work in the U.S., we have assets in the U.S., we just acquired more assets in the U.S.," referring to TOT's purchase last week of liquefied natural gas assets from Engie, including a stake in the Cameron LNG gas export terminal in Louisiana.

On South Pars, Pouyanne says "We are working on the project. We launched the tenders, we should award... contracts by January. I hope by that time, Congress will have an answer for the president and the president will have to renew, or not [renew], the certification."