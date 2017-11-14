Sunny day for the auto parts retail sector

Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) are up 4.30% as the stock rides along with the Advance Auto Parts (AAP +19.3%) rally.
O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +2%) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC +2%) are also making gains.
One of the biggest takeaways from the Advance Auto Parts earnings report was progress on margin improvement. RBC Capital calls the AAP report a step in the right direction and notes that guidance was held by management (per Bloomberg).
