Dominion's Cove Point LNG gets FERC OK to export test cargoes

The FERC authorizes Dominion (D +1% ) to export test cargoes from its Cove Point LNG terminal in Maryland, in another step to start operating this year.

Dominion does not say when it plans to start exporting test cargoes, but the company tells Argus that the request "is in line with the Oct. 30 earnings call statement regarding producing LNG in November and being in-service by year-end."

Dominion has said that a third party has contracted to provide feed gas for the testing process and to export test cargoes, but it has declined to identify that entity.