Regional banks outperform after Senate deal

The major averages are in the red as are the TBTF banks, but regional lenders are pushing higher after the Senate yesterday reached a bipartisan deal to ease regulation.

At the heart of the agreement: The asset limit at which a bank will be subject to the annual stress test and CCAR was raised to $250B from $50B. Among those to be exempted: Zions Bancorp (ZION +2.7% ), M&T (MTB +0.8% ), SunTrust (STI +0.6% ), Huntington (HBAN +1.6% ), Fifth Third (FITB +0.9% ), Citizens Financial (CFG +2% ).

New York Community Bank (NYCB +1.8% ) has kind of been a poster child for the contortions the current rule has inspired - right up close to that $50B threshold, management struggled with whether to stay beneath it, grow over it, or make an acquisition to shoot way above it.

KRE +0.65% , KBE +0.6% , XLF -0.2%

