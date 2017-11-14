Global fast-food operator files for IPO

TFI TAB Food Investments (QSRG) files for a $400M IPO on the Nasdaq.

The company is known as a top franchisee for Burger King and other fast-food chains in Turkey and China.

"We have grown the Burger King franchise in China from 85 Burger King restaurants on December 31, 2012 to 766 Burger King restaurants as of September 30, 2017, representing a 58.9% compound annual growth rate," reads the filing.

TFI ended 2016 with 1,623 restaurants and generated system-wide same-store sales growth of 8.8%.

SEC F-1