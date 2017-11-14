JD.com gives back gains; Morgan Stanley sounds caution on value

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has given back Monday's strong post-earnings gains, down 4.6% in U.S. trading, as analyst reactions come in to the Q3 report.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight, pointing to hotter competition in apparel (and more than 100 domestic apparel brands have left the platform, analyst Grace Chen notes).

The stock's still got a unique value proposition, the firm says, but investors may want to seek a "better reentry point to play the long-term margin expansion story," Chen writes.

She cut her price target to $45 from $53, implying just 14% upside.

Elsewhere, JD.com got boosted price targets. Nomura raised its target to $52 from $49 and held its Buy rating, while Pacific Crest raised its target to $51.

CLSA reiterated its Buy rating and a $56 price target, implying 42% upside.