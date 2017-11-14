Nintendo near deal to license Mario for Universal movie

In what would be one of Hollywood's biggest licensing deals in years, Nintendo (NTDOY +1.3% ) is nearing a deal with Illumination Entertainment -- which makes animation for Universal Pictures (CMCSA -1.1% ) -- for an animated Super Mario Bros. movie.

Characters from what may be history's best-selling videogame franchise have been salivated over by big studios, but Nintendo backed off nearly all licensing deals after a disastrous live-action production of Super Mario Brothers in 1993.

Now Mario and Luigi could show in in a high-profile animated picture, and the deal would build on one made for Universal theme parks to build attractions based on Nintendo characters.

One movie is planned so far, according to The Wall Street Journal, but the deal under discussion could allow Illumination to make multiple films.