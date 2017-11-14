Anheuser-Busch falls as playbook wears thin

Investors are cautious on Anheuser Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) today amid some concerns that the global giant's playbook of "acquire/cut costs/acquire again" may be running thin, observes New York Post's Josh Kosman.

Coca-Cola trades at a high multiple, while other logical targets might not be large enough to generate meaningful returns.

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog didn't help sentiment by suggesting earlier today that Coca-Cola may even make an entry into the alcoholic drinks business on its own.

Shares of BUD are down 2.48% on the day are now 9% below their 52-week high.

