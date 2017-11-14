Toshiba will sell TV unit to Hisense for $113.6M

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) will sell its TV unit to Hisense for $113.6M, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Toshiba will retain a 5% stake in Toshiba Visual Solutions after the sale.

The company needs to divest businesses adding to its overall losses as it faces a potential delisting due to a bankrupt energy business. The TV unit had over $103M in losses as of last March.

Toshiba has selected a seller for its chip unit, and the deal would keep the company afloat and listed. But the chip sale still faces regulatory hurdles and Western Digital lawsuits. And the departing unit would also take along most of Toshiba’s profits.

