Midstates Petroleum -6% after Q3 results

Midstates Petroleum (MPO -6.3% ) is sharply lower after reporting Q3 earnings of $0.14/share, adjusted EBITDA of $30.2M and revenues of $49.7M.

Q3 production totaled 21,358 boe/day, 82% in the Mississippian Lime, down 5% Q/Q, with the decrease in volumes due mostly to the sale of the non-core Lincoln County assets and expected production decline.

MPO has engaged SunTrust to explore strategic alternatives for its Anadarko Basin and STACK assets, and has terminated its farm-out agreement signed for part of its primary-term Anadarko Basin acreage in western Oklahoma.