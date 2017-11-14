El-Erian being considered for Fed vice chair - WSJ

Its pick for chairman of the central bank out of the way, the White House is now focused on candidates for vice chairman to replace Stanley Fischer.

Among those under consideration is former Pimco CEO Mohamed El-Erian, according to the WSJ.

Fed chairman nominee Jay Powell was a political science major and then earned a law degree. His expertise is more investment banker and regulator, rather than economist. According to sources, a strong monetary policy background will be a must for the vice chair spot.