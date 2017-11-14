Bloomberg: Apple wants rear-facing 3D sensor by 2019

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) wants to have rear-facing 3D sensors in iPhones by 2019, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is leaning towards different tech than what appears in the TrueDepth system in the iPhone X, which uses a laser dot pattern to measure a face for 3D imaging.

The tech under consideration would instead use a laser to bounce off objects then measure the distance to create a 3D picture. The line of sight method would improve the display of AR objects in the surrounding environment.

TrueDepth would still appear in the forward-facing sensor system.

Sensor makers that could benefit from this move include Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY +3.2% ), Sony (SNE -0.1% ), and STMicroelectronics (STM -0.1% ).

Apple shares are down 0.61% .

