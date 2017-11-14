Petrobras raises 2017 fundraising forecast, lowers divestment guidance

A day after posting Q3 earnings that missed analyst expectations for a sharp increase, Petrobras (PBR -6.7% ) says it expects to raise $22B this year compared with a previous target of $13B, but also expects to receive $7B from divestments this year, below the $8B it previously expected.

PBR had promised to sell off $21B in assets during 2017-18 but has been slowed by court decisions freezing asset sales.

PBR also says it expects its final cash balance to reach $21B this year, compared with $20B in an earlier forecast.

The company says the BR Distribuidora IPO could still move forward this year; Reuters says the IPO could be priced in the third week of December.