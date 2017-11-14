Non-sports streaming service launches at $16/month

Philo -- the non-sports streaming service planned by a number of "loner" networks in the direct-to-consumer environment -- has launched at $16/month.

The service, with content from partners Discovery Communications (DISCA -3.5% ), Viacom (VIA -1.3% , VIAB -2.2% ), AMC Networks (AMCX -1.4% ), Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI -1.1% ) and A&E (co-owned by Disney (DIS -1.2% ) and Hearst), was planned in September to come in under $20/month.

The launch networks have been finalized at 37 channels as well, including Comedy Central, TLC, Food Network, AMC, A&E, Nickelodeon, Animal Planet, History, HGTV and MTV.

But no sports, and so the service could serve as a test for the proposition that sports drives viewing and should command high per-consumer fees. It has a few holes for an entertainment service as well, lacking Turner channels like TBS, and Bravo.