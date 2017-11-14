Baker Hughes -5% as GE connection not the stock's only problem

There's more than just GE that's pressuring shares of Baker Hughes (BHGE -4.8% ), according to SunTrust analysts who see "interesting long-term potential" in the company but do not expect it to be realized soon due in part to "merger-related disruptions."

SunTrust says it is "concerned about the potential for institutional memory loss, which could hamper the company during a recovery, particularly in North America. All BHI employees vested in their incentive comp shares and options, and received the $17.50/share payout when the merger closed. Those who have experience in North America are likely to be in high demand, and we have heard anecdotes in Houston of a wave of 'retirements' at BHGE since the merger closed."

The GE connection is certainly part of the problem, of course, as the fact that GE is restricted in selling BHGE until July 2019 could hurt the latter's shares.