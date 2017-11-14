Statoil to pay $4M fine to U.S. CFTC over swaps manipulation

Statoil (STO -2.2% ) agrees to pay $4M to settle U.S. charges that it tried to manipulate a key propane benchmark to benefit its Nymex-cleared swaps position, the CFTC announces.

After suffering significant losses it its gas liquids throughout 2011, STO took physical and financial positions including the swaps that would benefit from a rising Argus Far East Index and hoping to signal that demand was high and put upward pressure on propane prices.

The efforts to push the price - which ultimately were not successful - were discovered in email communications, the CFTC says.