Recode: Uber faces US class-action suit for driver sexual assault, violence

Uber (Private:UBER) faces a U.S. class-action lawsuit from riders who allege they were subject to sexual assault or gender-based violence by Uber drivers.

The women seeking class-action status asked for compensation for suffering but also for a judge to order an injunction to force Uber to change its policies including implementing stricter driver background checks.

The lawsuit joins a growing list against Uber including a case related to a passenger rape in India and the Uber exec who later unlawfully accessed the victim’s medical records.

For a detailed account of Uber’s background check policies, read the Recode piece.

