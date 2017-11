Trading in Envision Healthcare (EVHC +9.7% ) was briefly suspended due to volatility. Bloomberg reported that it has attracted buyout interest from Carlyle Groups and Onex.

A few weeks ago, the board authorized a full review of strategic options.

Previously: Envision Q3 revenues up 142%; earnings down 25%; soft Q4 guidance sinks shares, down 33% (Nov. 1)

Update: Onex has formed a consortium with Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Hellman & Friedman to bid for the company while Carlyle is going solo.