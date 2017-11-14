Rosneft misses Q3 profit estimates, free cash flow falls 83%

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) says Q3 earnings totaled 47B rubles, up 81% Y/Y but well below analyst estimates of 66B rubles, while EBITDA rose 27% to a better than expected 371B rubles, coming in above forecasts.

Q3 production rose 8.8% Y/Y to 5.67M boe, despite curbs on output increases agreed by Russia and OPEC members last winter, but free cash flow fell to 8B rubles from 48B rubles a year ago.

Rosneft, which is controlled by the Russian government, took a 49% stake in India’s Essar Oil this year in a $12.9B deal, has pledged $3B to Kurdistan for drilling rights and pipeline infrastructure, and has loaned $6B to cash-strapped Venezuela and state-owned oil company PdVSA.

Rosneft's Venezuela connection also may be hurting shares today, after S&P declared the country in selective default after failing to make $200M in coupon payments on its global bonds within a 30-day grace period.