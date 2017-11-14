Colgate-Palmolive a top pick at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley calls Colgate-Palmolive (CL -0.5%) its top pick in household products.
"CL remains our top HPC pick as we see a clear topline acceleration starting in Q4 behind dissipating temporary headwinds, share gains driven by higher ad spending, and improving emerging markets macros," writes Dara Mohsenian and team.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are rated at Overweight and assigned a price target of $83 in the base case scenario (23X FY19 EPS and with a 7.5% strategic premium). A bull case price target of $97 (24.5X earnings multiple and strategic premium of 12.5%) is also in the mix.
