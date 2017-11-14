Constellation Brands a top pick of Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley names Constellation Brands (STZ -0.8% ) as its top pick in the beverages sector.

"We believe the market is undervaluing long-term growth potential on both the beer and wine segments, and also see a number of positives emerging in the last few weeks, including rebounding US beer scanner data, and a weak European wine harvest, which should ease US competitive dynamics," reads the analyst note from Dara Mohsenian.

The analyst isn't scared off by the runup in Constellation's share price. "We believe STZ deserves to trade at a much greater valuation premium to the group given much higher topline growth and company specific margin levers, which drive LT EPS growth at almost ~2x the rate of peers," reasons Mohsenian.

Shares of STZ are rated at Overweight by MS and assigned a price target of $245.