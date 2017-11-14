JPMorgan mobile offerings not yet catching on

The Bank of Dimon has spent plenty pushing and promoting its mobile offerings, but the payoff hasn't yet arrived, writes Emily Glazer at the WSJ.

The latest focus on which JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has reportedly spent $100M is Chase Pay, but Bernstein Research ranks the platform ninth among U.S. mobile wallets with just 6% of shoppers saying they used it in the previous year (PayPal is at 61%).

It's a long-term plan, say bank executives.

"Customers aren’t out there asking for a new way to pay," says Forrester Research's Brendan Miller, explaining the slow uptake. “Too many of these players are focused on the payment, not the things that are going to drive the consumer to buy."