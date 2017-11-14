WisdomTree bear becomes less so

The deal for ETF Securities' European ETF business "makes strategic sense," says KBW's Robert Lee, upgrading WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) to Market Perform from Underperform.

Still, bulls hoping for the company to be an acquisition target are likely to be disappointed, and then there's the dividend cut.

As for debt WisdomTree will be taking on, Lee says the pro forma 1.7x debt/EBITDA ratio is "reasonable," and notes the company will still have nearly $100M in cash after the deal closes.

Shares are lower by another 0.8% today.

