Deutsche Telekom introducing connected-car adapter

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) is opening up a new stream of subscribers by offering a service that will make smart cars out of dumber ones.

An adapter that plugs into diagnostic ports of cars built 2006 or later will monitor driving data and make the vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot, with a service plan of €10/month for 10 GB of data.

The service isn't dissimilar from one offered by Sweden's Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY), which offers car owners monitoring of location, diagnostics and error codes as well as break-ins.