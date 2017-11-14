Network-1 down 34% after jury finds patent invalid

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEMKT:NTIP) announces a jury determined that certain clams of its Remote Power Patent are invalid and weren’t infringed by Hewlett Packard.

The Remote Power Patent currently has 25 large vendors as licensees and has generated more than $116M for the company.

Key quote from the press release: “The jury verdict of invalidity and non-infringement, or a final judgment based on this verdict, may be determined to relieve some of Network-1's licensees of its Remote Power Patent from their obligation to continue to pay royalties to Network-1. Such a determination would have a material adverse effect on Network-1's business and results of operations.”