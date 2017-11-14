GE down another 5% as analysts pile on, say turnaround plan not enough

GE (GE -5.1% ) plunges another 5%, as several brokerages lower their ratings and price targets on the stock, disappointed that GE’s turnaround plan was not more aggressive.

Shares are downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $20 price target at RBC, which now expects GE's turnaround to be more protracted than previously expected, noting the road map laid out by CEO John Flannery fell short of expectations regarding the scope of changes to the portfolio and business model.

Deutsche Bank's John Inch, who has a Sell rating on GE with an $18 price target, notes that "with more than 40% of GE’s common equity owned by retail investors, we believe substantial near term selling pressure on GE could further ensue as retail investors who previously counted on the GE dividend look elsewhere."

J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa, who rates GE as Underweight with a $17 price target, says cost cut targets were not as ambitious as expected and warns that a "downturn" could put GE's dividend in danger again.