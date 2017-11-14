Corecivic down 5% on audit of Tennessee facility

An audit of Corecivic's (CXW -5.3% ) Trousdale Turner Correction Center found rampant gang activity and staffing shortages. "Today we have explosive findings," says Tennessee House Minority Leader Mike Stewart. "We have Core Civic facilities that are a powder keg waiting to explode."

Responding, Corecivic tells Benzinga it's old news. "This report goes back to July 2014 ... There were challenges with bringing the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center up to full speed after its opening."

Awaited next is a follow-up audit from the Tennessee Department of Corrections.