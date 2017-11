Eni (E -0.2% ) signs a deal to explore offshore Oman for oil and gas and reaches an agreement for Qatar Petroleum to take a stake in the block.

Under the E&P sharing agreement, Eni will be operator of Block 52 with an initial 85% stake, with the rest held by a subsidiary of state-owned Oman Oil Co., but Eni's sale of 30% of the block to Qatar will reduce its stake to 55% once completed.

Block 52, located in water depths up to 6,500 ft., is largely underexplored and covers 34,750 sq. miles.