Chanos adds to Tesla short; shares down 2% today

Holding court at a Reuters investment summit, Jim Chanos says Elon Musk will step down as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO by 2020 in order to focus on SpaceX (Private:SPACE). Tesla, he says, will eventually go bankrupt (no time frame given).

"Obviously this is not being valued as a car company, it's being valued on Musk ... he's the reason people own the stock."

More: "If you wouldn't be short a multi-billion-dollar loss-making enterprise in a cyclical business, with a leveraged balance sheet, questionable accounting, every executive leaving, run by a CEO with a questionable relationship with the truth, what would you be short?"

He says he's been adding to his bets against the company all year.