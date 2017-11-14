Starwood Waypoint Homes Shareholders Approve Merger with Invitation Homes

Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) shareholders approved the company’s merger with and into a subsidiary of Invitation Homes Inc. in a stock-for-stock transaction.

The Merger is expected to close on or about Nov.16, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. As a result of the Merger, each Starwood Waypoint Homes common share will be converted into 1.6140 shares of Invitation Homes common stock. Invitation Homes’ common stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under its existing ticker symbol (NYSE:INVH).

CEO Fred Tuomi: “Bringing together our two companies is a win-win for our residents and investors, This merger will allow us to more efficiently deliver enhanced customer service and expanded housing choices to families looking to rent high-quality homes in our local communities.”