Towerstream +5.3% as Q3 underlying earnings jump

Towerstream (NASDAQ:TWER) has gained 5.3% on slim volume after Q3 earnings showed a boost to EBITDA and average revenues.

Revenue increased sequentially for only the second time in four years, to $6.56M, but were down 1.5% Y/Y. Sales grew 14% Y/Y to $148,000, down from Q2's $163,000. “The sequential decrease in third quarter sales was anticipated as we work to re-build and upgrade our sales force," says CEO Ernest Ortega.

ARPU for new sales contracts grew 32% to $579.

Churn was down to 1.26% from a year-ago 2.02%.

Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, rose 38% sequentially (and was up 656% from a year ago).

Press Release