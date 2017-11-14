Amazon previews Black Friday deals including $100 Fire HD 10

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers a sneak peek of its Black Friday deals that will run from November 17 through November 24.

Select Amazon device deals: Echo Dot, $29.99 ($20 off); Echo new model, $79.99 ($20 off); Echo Plus, $119.99 ($30 off); Amazon Tap, $79.99 ($50 off); Amazon Cloud Cam, $99.99 ($20 off); Fire 7 Kids Edition, $69.99 ($30 off); Fire HD 10, $99.99 ($50 off).

See the press release for all of the tech deals rolling out on Amazon’s app and website.

Amazon shares are up 0.23% .

