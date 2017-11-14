Genmab earns $25M milestone from Janssen's first Darzalex sale in Japan

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.1% ) unit Janssen Biotech has booked the first commercial sale of multiple myeloma med DARZALEX (daratumumab) in Japan, approved in September.

The sale triggers a $25M milestone payment to licensor Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF -0.8% ).

Genmab updates its 2017 guidance (MDKK): Revenue: 2,110 - 2,310 from 1,950 - 2,150; Operating income: 1,060 - 1,260 from 900 - 1,100.

The companies inked a global license and development deal for daratumumab in August 2012.

