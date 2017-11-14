RPC downgraded at Morgan Stanley with no catalysts coming

RPC Inc. (RES -3.4% ) is sharply lower after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $35 price target, seeing an unfavorable risk-reward balance and no new major positive catalysts to propel the stock.

The oilfield supplier has reinstated its dividend and is building new equipment while its valuation has nearly reached prior cyclical peaks, the firm says, adding that the stock trades with a 30% EV/EBITDA premium to its peers but has a similar growth outlook.

Stanley says RPC has only 25% upside to its bullish scenario and 50% downside potential, and peer companies have a more favorable risk-reward