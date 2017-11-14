China smartphone sales dropped 8.1% in October despite new iPhones

China smartphone shipments dropped 8.1% on the year in October, according to Nikkei Asian Review citing China Academy of Information and Communications Technology data.

Total shipments were 35.8M units. YTD shipments were 381M units, down 7.1%.

October shipments usually hint at how well new devices will sell since most smartphone makers release new models in the fall.

The September release of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 models and late October pre-order for the iPhone X was expected to help the market recover but that didn’t happen.

The softness could come from market saturation or from customers passing on the 8 to wait for the X, which isn’t expected to hit its super cycle until next year.

Previously: Bloomberg: Apple wants rear-facing 3D sensor by 2019 (Nov. 14)