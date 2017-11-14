Airbus gets first Dubai show order with $2.7B deal

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) finally won an order on the third day of the Dubai Air Show, signing an MoU valued at $2.7B for 25 of its A320neo airliners from Kuwaiti carrier Wataniya Airways.

Wataniya, which resumed operations in July after going bust in 2011, serves destinations including Beirut and Baku in Azerbaijan with its two aircraft.

Before the deal, Airbus found itself in the unusual situation of not having a single buyer after two days, with just two days left to avoid a major commercial humiliation.

