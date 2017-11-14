Mobile TeleSystems +1.7% as profits, revenue beat despite declining subs

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) is up 1.7% today after posting Q3 results that beat expectations for profits and revenues and contained raised guidance.

Revenues overall grew 2.1% to 114.6B rubles, despite a slight subscriber decline. Of that, Russian revenues grew 3.2% to 106.3B rubles.

OIBDA grew 6.7% to 48.8B rubles; operating profit was up 14.2% to 27.6B rubles.

Overall, mobile subscribers declined to 108.3M from a year-ago 108.9M (but rose from Q2's 107.8M). In its biggest market, Russia, subs declined to 78.5M from 79M. In Ukraine, subs were flat at 20.8M.

The company's narrowing its group revenue outlook to flat-2% growth, from a previous -2% to 2%. For OIBDA, it now sees growth greater than 5% (vs. previous greater than 4%) "in spite of developments in Turkmenistan, which have negatively impacted both group revenue and Adjusted OIBDA."

Press release