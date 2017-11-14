Microsoft launches Xbox One game gifting; company commits to emission reduction

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rolls out Xbox One game gifting to all users after an earlier test period.

Users can buy gifts through the Microsoft Store, which allows people to buy new games for friends regardless of region. Note the “new game” part there. Users can’t transfer existing games to friends.

The move follows the wide launch of the Xbox One X and comes just in time for the holiday season.

In other company news, Microsoft commits to reducing its carbon emissions by 75% by 2030. The reduction goal is based on the company’s output in 2013.

