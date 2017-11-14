CarGurus up 18% after topping estimates

Q3 non-GAAP net income of $2.2M or $0.02 per share flat from one year ago. Estimates were for $0.00. Operating income of $2.9M, or 4% of revenue vs. $3.3M and 6%.

Revenue up 56% Y/Y to $83M vs. estimates for $79.2M. Marketplace subscription revenue up 59% to $73.9M; ad and other revenue up 36% to $9.1M.

Total paying dealers up 37% Y/Y to 26.55K.

U.S. average monthly unique visitors up 24% Y/Y to 26M.

Q4 revenue seen at $85M-$86M, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.01-$0.02.

