Testimony: Fox Sports paid bribes to win soccer tourney rights

Evidence presented in a corruption trial for soccer governing body FIFA suggests that an executive for Fox Sports (FOX, FOXA) signed a phony contract in 2008 to facilitate $3.7M in bribes to win rights to tournaments.

Three former Latin American soccer officials are on trial for racketeering -- specifically receiving or soliciting bribes connected to the rights in various FIFA tournaments.

Fox allegedly signed a pact with an Argentine media company to facilitate bribes to officials in FIFA's South American confederation in connection with TV rights.

Other companies are swept up in the testimony from government witness Alejandro Burzaco, including TV Globo, Televisa (NYSE:TV) and MediaPro, but Fox is most prominent.

In this particular case, Fox hasn't been accused of wrongdoing and no Fox executives have been charged in this matter.