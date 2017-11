FQ4 adjusted EBITDA up 16.6% Y/Y to $76.9M.

Homebuilding revenue up 7.3% to $665.5M.

Home deliveries up 2.6% to 1,904; ASP up 4.6% to $349.5K.

Excluding items, homebuilding gross margin up 120 basis points to 22%.

Net new orders down 2.3% Y/Y, with many markets disrupted by the hurricanes.

Backlogs of 1,855 homes down from 1,916 a year ago; dollar value of $665.8M up 2%, thanks to ASP up 5.4% to $358.9K.

