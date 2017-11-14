Rex Energy reports lighter than expected Q3 loss, sees Q4 output rising 10%

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) +2% after-hours as it reports a smaller than expected Q3 loss and a 41% Y/Y revenue increase.

Rex says Q3 production volumes totaled 182M cfe/day, including 38% from liquids, and expects Q4 output to increase 10% Q/Q at the midpoint of guidance to 195M-205M cfe/day, seeing production in the Butler Operated Area continuing to grow and allowing the company to reach targeted exit rates.

Rex says realized C3+ NGL pricing, before cash-settled derivatives, improved to $29.62/bbl in Q3 vs. $16.48/bbl in the prior-year quarter.

Maintains year-end 2017 exit rate production growth rate guidance of 15%-20% upon the commissioning of the fourth compressor in the Moraine East Area, and sees Q4 LOE of $1.65-$1.75 and cash G&A of $0.21-$0.26/Mcfe.