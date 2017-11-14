Sito Mobile -1.1% as Q3 swings to loss

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) is off 1.1% in early postmarket trading after posting a worse-than-expected Q3 loss and missing on revenues.

The company swung to a loss of $2.7M vs. year-ago gain of $502,000.

Adjusted EBITDA came to $296,000, short of an expected $310,000.

Revenue breakout: Media placement, $10.9M (up 29.6%); Licensing and royalties, $155,795 (up 22.5%).

Cash, equivalents and marketable securities came to $2.6M vs. $8.7M at the end of last year.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

