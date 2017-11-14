Report: ESPN extends Skipper as president through 2021

ESPN (NYSE:DIS) has signed John Skipper to a three-year extension to keep him president of the network through 2021, The Big Lead reports.

A veteran of the company since 1997, he's been its president since the beginning of 2012, and has presided over a rough patch in the past couple of years, from subscriber losses to a talent exodus/heavy layoffs.

After layoffs of about 300 in 2015, there was a round of 100 that hit more viewer-facing personalities earlier this year, and is reportedly headed for another 100 after the Thanksgiving holiday.