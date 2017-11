Canada's government says it intends to escalate its legal fight against the U.S. Commerce Department’s decision to impose ~20% tariffs on Canadian lumber imports.

Canada has filed a notice to set up a dispute resolution panel under the terms available through NAFTA, a settlement system the Trump administration wants to largely repeal in its NAFTA renegotiation talks, which restart later this week in Mexico.

