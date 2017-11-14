Top portfolio adds and drops from Eminence Capital

Eminence Capital issues an update on its portfolio holdings at the end of Q3.

Eminence new buys during the quarter included Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Nike (NYSE:NKE), New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Equifax (NYSE:EFX). Stakes in Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Wendy's (NYSE:WEN), Pandora (NYSE:P) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) were boosted.

The Ricky Sandler-led hedge fund exited Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) -- while lowering its exposure to Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC).

SEC Form 13F