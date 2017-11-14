Appaloosa's portfolio updates include tech movers

Appaloosa’s David Tepper discloses updated portfolio positions in a 13F filing, and some major tech companies were in motion.

New top holdings (with this quarter’s adjustment): Micron (NASDAQ:MU) to 8.44M shares (from 1.25M); Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) maintained at 3.56M; Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) increased to 3.3M (from 2.36M); Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) maintained at 0.57M.

The top holdings now account for more than a third of the portfolio’s total value.

New positions included Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) with 0.25M shares.

Closed positions included 0.53M shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Additional resources: Briefings.com / HedgeMind